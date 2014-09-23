* West African state hardest hit by hemorrhagic fever
epidemic
* Liberia has 350-400 bed spaces, far below target of 2,000
* Local focus on training 40,000 community health workers
By Tom Miles and Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, Sept 23 Liberia, the West African state
hardest-hit by the worst Ebola outbreak in history, remains
gravely short of foreign health care workers despite repeated
pleas for help, a senior U.N. official said on Tuesday.
Efforts to tackle the Ebola outbreak, now six months old,
have been too slow to stop the disease infecting more people
than ever before and spreading from its origins in Guinea to
Sierra Leone, Liberia, Nigeria and Senegal, killing over 2,800.
Without scaling up efforts to tackle the deadly haemorrhagic
fever, there could be 20,000 cases in West Africa by early
November, half of them in Liberia, according to a World Health
Organization study published on Tuesday.
Antonio Vigilante, head of the U.N. Development Programme in
Liberia, said 40,000 community workers needed to be trained and
the country still had far too few foreign experts. The opening
of a new clinic in Monrovia meant Liberia now had 350-400 Ebola
bed spaces but this was still far below the target of 2,000.
"We have some 50-70 cases per day. Even net of the people
that die, it's very, very difficult to keep adding 30 or 40 beds
or day," Vigilante told a U.N. news briefing in Geneva by
telephone from Monrovia.
"Even if we are at 2,000 beds two or three weeks from now,
the cases we'll have in any single day may be more than that,"
he said, and adding new beds is of little use without the
experts to manage them.
There are now some 150 foreign experts in Liberia, provided
by Medecins sans Frontieres and U.N. staff, he said.
OVERWHELMED
But a further 600-700 are already needed and, with the
number of cases in Liberia now at 3,100 and rapidly increasing,
the requirements for foreign help are only growing in the small,
impoverished country.
"We have announcements that more will come but very small
numbers. The African Union sent a team of medical and
non-medical staff, in that team there are some 15 doctors,"
Vigilante said.
"The American military are bringing in a camp hospital but
it is for 25 beds with medical staff. And so there are still
very few."
The WHO has repeatedly called for governments to send
international medical teams, but the foreign effort remains
largely in the hands of the charity Medecins Sans Frontieres,
which has said it is overwhelmed and has pleaded for help.
A co-author of the WHO study, the U.N. agency's strategy
chief Christopher Dye, spoke of international pledges falling
woefully short of Liberia's health needs.
"You've probably heard the stories that are coming out of
major donors that we'll build a hospital and we'll spend a
million dollars but it will only be 25 beds," he told reporters.
"Well, great, thanks guys for the help but we need more than
25 beds here. So let's take the 25 but how are we going to talk
about not tens of beds but hundreds of beds which is what we're
going to need," Dye said, without naming the donor in question.
Vigilante said the Liberian effort was switching to training
community volunteers to staff local care centres, since "we
cannot invent doctors and nurses overnight.
"The American troops will certainly accelerate the
availability of those beds but let's face it - the virus is
running faster than us for the time being."
(Editing by Mark Heinrich)