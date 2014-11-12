WASHINGTON Nov 12 The U.S. military force being sent to Liberia to build treatment facilities to combat the Ebola health crisis is expected to top out at about 3,000 troops in December, 1,000 less than initially approved, the U.S. general leading the effort said on Wednesday.

Army Major General Gary Volesky told a Pentagon briefing about 2,200 U.S. troops were currently in Liberia, a number expected to grow to nearly 3,000 by December. He said the military did not expect more troops would be needed. The mission initially was authorized for up to 4,000. (Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Doina Chiacu)