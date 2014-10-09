* Briton arrived in former Yugoslav republic a week ago
* Samples sent to Germany to test for Ebola
* Second Briton, hotel staff put in isolation
By Kole Casule
SKOPJE, Oct 9 Macedonia said it was checking for
the Ebola virus in a British man who died within hours of being
admitted to hospital in the capital Skopje on Thursday.
Authorities sealed off a hotel where he had been staying,
isolating a second Briton and hotel staff.
A Health Ministry official said the man had arrived from
Britain on Oct. 2 and had been rushed to hospital at 3 p.m.
(1300 GMT) on Thursday, where he died several hours later.
Dr. Jovanka Kostovska of the ministry's commission for
infectious diseases said the man had been suffering from fever,
vomiting and internal bleeding, and that his condition had
deteriorated rapidly.
Amid fears that the disease might spread in Europe,
Kostovska told a news conference: "These are all symptoms of
Ebola, which raises suspicions with this patient."
It was unclear, however, whether the man had recently been
to West Africa, where Ebola has killed nearly 4,000 people since
March in the largest outbreak on record.
"Initially we had information that he had been to Nigeria,
but then his friend told us they hadn't been anywhere," said
Kostovska.
A government spokesman said later: "Medical authorities have
informed us that up till now they cannot confirm whether the
patient who died had Ebola. But as a precaution, based on the
protocol of the World Health Organisation, medical authorities
are taking all measures as if the patient had been suffering
from a highly infectious disease."
Ebola is spread through direct contact with body fluids from
an infected person.
The health of a Spanish nurse, the first person believed to
have contracted Ebola outside Africa, worsened on Thursday in
Madrid. A hospital in the Czech capital Prague is testing a
56-year-old man with symptoms of the disease, a spokesman said.
Kostovska said that blood and tissue samples would be sent
to Germany for tests, and that steps had been taken to isolate
the hotel where the Briton had stayed. Authorities did not name
the man, saying only that he was born in 1956.
