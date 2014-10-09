SKOPJE Oct 9 A British man with symptoms of the
Ebola virus died in Macedonia on Thursday and authorities said
they had sealed off a hotel where he stayed, keeping another
Briton and hotel staff inside.
A Health Ministry official said the man had arrived in the
capital, Skopje, from Britain on Oct. 2 and had been rushed to
hospital at 3 p.m. (1300 GMT) on Thursday, where he died several
hours later.
Dr. Jovanka Kostovska of the ministry's commission for
infectious diseases said the man had been suffering from fever,
vomiting and internal bleeding, and that his condition
deteriorated rapidly.
"These are all symptoms of Ebola, which raises suspicions
with this patient," Kostovska told a news conference, adding
that samples had been sent to Germany for tests to confirm the
cause of death.
