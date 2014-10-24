BAMAKO Oct 24 A two-year-old girl who was Mali's first confirmed case of Ebola has died, a local health official said on Friday.

The health official, who asked not to be named, said she died in the western Malian town of Kayes at around 1600 GMT.

There was no immediate official comment from health authorities but Oumar Sylla, a Kayes resident, said local radio stations were reporting the information. (Reporting by Adama Diarra; Writing by David Lewis; Editing by Daniel Flynn)