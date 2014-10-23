BRIEF-Perceptive Advisors LLC reports 10 percent passive stake in Kadmon Holdings
* Perceptive Advisors LLC reports 10 percent passive stake in Kadmon Holdings Inc, as of March 13, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BAMAKO Oct 23 Mali said on Thursday it had detected its first confirmed case of Ebola, making it the sixth West African country to be touched by the worst outbreak on record of the deadly haemorrhagic fever.
Health Minister Ousmane Kone told state television that the patient in the western region of Kayes was a two-year-old girl who had recently arrived from neighbouring Guinea, where the outbreak began. (Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo and Adama Diarra; Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Unitedhealth group announces extension of exchange offer to acquire surgical care affiliates, inc.
* Pulmatrix- issuance, sale of up to $11 million of co's shares of common stock, par value $0.0001 per share from time to time in at-the-market public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: