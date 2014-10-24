* First case of Ebola in Mali is two-year-old from Guinea
* Alarm on streets of Malian capital Bamako
* Concern over nation's preparedness to tackle outbreak
* Girl showed symptoms days before she was hospitalised
By Tiemoko Diallo and Adama Diarra
BAMAKO, Oct 24 Nurses and other people who have
come into contact with the first Ebola patient in Mali were
isolated on Friday as concerns mounted that an epidemic that has
killed 4,900 people in neighbouring West African states could
take hold in the country.
Mali confirmed its first case of Ebola on Thursday and said
the two-year-old girl was being treated in the western town of
Kayes. She was brought by relatives from neighbouring Guinea,
where the epidemic was detected in March, after her mother died
of the disease.
On the dusty streets of the capital Bamako, residents voiced
alarm after health officials said the girl had spent 10 days in
the city's Bagadadji district before travelling on Sunday to
Kayes, some 400 km to the northwest near the Senegalese border.
"I am afraid because, with my job, I am in permanent contact
with people but I can't afford to just stop," said taxi driver
Hamidou Bamba, 46, in Bamako. "Today is Friday so let us pray to
Allah that this disease will not spread in Mali."
Diplomatic sources also expressed concern about the
preparedness of the poor nation to contain an outbreak that has
ravaged three neighbouring countries. Mali, home to a large U.N.
peacekeeping mission, is still battling northern Islamists after
a brief French-led war last year.
One diplomatic source, briefed by authorities, said the girl
was showing symptoms of the disease when she arrived in Kayes,
three days before she was isolated for suspected Ebola.
Six nurses who treated the girl at a hospital in Kayes had
been isolated for treatment, the source said, but noted it was
not clear how quickly this was done. The girl first came for
treatment on Monday but was not confirmed to have the disease
until Thursday.
A further 26 contacts had been isolated at the CNAM national
medical centre in Bamako, the source said.
A Malian Health Ministry official, who asked not to be
identified, told Reuters that authorities estimated that at
least 300 people had been in contact with the infected child.
The World Health Organization (WHO) said it was sending
experts to help Mali fight the outbreak. The
U.N. health agency says at least 4,877 people are recorded to
have died from the epidemic - mostly in Guinea, Liberia and
Sierra Leone - though the actual death toll is likely to be
several times higher.
IVORY COAST ON ALERT
Hours before Mali confirmed the case, WHO Assistant
Director-General Keiji Fukuda said the agency had "reasonable
confidence" that there was not widespread transmission of the
Ebola virus into neighbouring countries.
Mali, together with cocoa producer Ivory Coast, has put in
place border controls to stem the stop Ebola at its frontiers.
However, a visit to Mali's border with Guinea by Reuters this
month showed vehicles avoiding a health checkpoint set up by
Malian authorities by simply driving through the bush.
Ivory Coast - the world's largest producer of the raw
material for chocolate - was also on alert after Guinean
authorities informed them that an Ivorian doctor working in
Guinea had slipped surveillance and headed for the border after
discovering one of his patients had contracted Ebola.
"He disappeared on Wednesday. We don't know if he actually
crossed the border," said Daouda Coulibaly, head of the
epidemiological monitoring service at the National Health
Institute and the leader of the Ebola effort.
"He's a contact person. This isn't a case of infection.
We're asking him to contact our health authorities."
A mission from the Red Cross was travelling to Mali to
provide authorities with support, alongside medical charities
Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) and Alima.
"I am afraid, but I trust our health authorities," said
Mariam Diawara, a 39-year-old project manager in Bamako. "After
a moment of panic, the best thing we can do now is to inform and
educate the population about this disease and how to protect
themselves."
