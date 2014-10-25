BAMAKO Oct 25 Mali will not close its border
with neighbouring Guinea after a two-year-old girl infected with
Ebola was brought across the frontier by her grandmother and
died in Mali this week, President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita said on
Saturday.
The girl travelled hundreds of kilometres through Mali -
including a stop in the capital Bamako - on public transport,
potentially exposing many people to the virus, before she died
in the western town of Kayes on Friday.
Keita said that the incident showed it was impossible to
completely seal his country off from Ebola in neighbouring
Guinea but said he remained calm as the girl's journey and
potential contacts had already been traced.
"Guinea is Mali's neighbour. We have a shared border that we
did not close and we will not close," he told France's RFI radio
station.
Land-locked Mali relies on the ports of neighbouring
Senegal, Guinea and Ivory Coast as gateways for much of its
import needs. There is little accurate data but border closures
by West African states trying to protect themselves from the
epidemic have had a crippling effect on regional economies.
Keita said that the girl's grandmother had made a mistake by
going to a funeral in Guinea, where more than 900 people have
died of Ebola, and bringing her back.
"We are paying dearly for this," he said. "But I think this
will cause more fear than anything else. The case was quickly
contained."
Local and international Ebola experts are rushing teams to
Mali to help try to contain the outbreak in the sixth West
African nation to record Ebola this year. Senegal and Nigeria
have contained outbreaks and been declared free of the disease.
At least 4,922 people have died of Ebola, mainly in Guinea,
Liberia and Sierra Leone, though the real figure may be as much
as three times higher due to under-reporting.
Over 10,000 people have been infected by the disease but
U.N. experts warn that figure risks rising exponentially in
coming weeks if the global response pledged does not swiftly
translate into action on the ground.
Diplomats and health experts say the girl appears to have
had Ebola-like symptoms and travelled for four days before she
was eventually diagnosed with the disease on Oct. 23. Ebola
cases are contagious as soon as they show symptoms.
The World Health Organisation said that 43 contacts had been
identified and isolated. But a Malian health official, who asked
not to be identified, said authorities estimated that at least
300 people had been in contact with the infected child.
"We will do everything we can to avoid panic. I notice that
Bamako is calm today," Keita said.
