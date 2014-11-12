BAMAKO Nov 12 A 25-year-old nurse who was
Mali's second Ebola victim has died, the government said in a
statement on Wednesday.
The government said that all necessary steps to identify
people who had come into contact with the nurse, who died on
Tuesday evening, had been taken. It did not say how many people
were being traced.
The case involving the nurse at a private medical clinic in
the capital, Bamako, is unrelated to Mali's first Ebola victim,
a two-year-old girl from Guinea who died last month.
