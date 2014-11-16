DAKAR Nov 16 The United Nations mission in Mali
has cancelled plans to renew a contract with a private clinic
providing care to its peacekeepers after a case of Ebola was
missed and spread from there.
This second Ebola alarm in Mali, coming just as it seemed to
have contained its first case last month, raised doubts about
the country's ability to protect itself from the epidemic that
is ravaging three other states in West Africa. More than 5,000
people have died, almost all in Liberia, Sierra Leone and in
Guinea, which shares an 800 km (500 mile) border with Mali.
The U.N. mission in Mali, whose peacekeepers are helping to
protect the nation against Islamist rebels, reversed on Saturday
a decision taken earlier in the week to renew the contract with
the Pasteur Clinic in Bamako to care for sick or injured troops.
A U.N spokesman said the decision was taken "due to
prevailing circumstances" but gave no further details.
It followed the death in the clinic in late October of an
elderly imam, or Muslim religious leader, from Guinea. The sick
man was never tested, but his case directly led to a chain of
confirmed deaths from Ebola, including a 25-year-old nurse who
treated him and a woman who washed his dead body.
The clinic, one of Bamako's best known and used by
expatriates and the country's elite, denies any wrongdoing. It
says it followed all its procedures for treating Ebola and that
the imam never showed any signs of the fever.
On Tuesday last week, Mali's health minister declared there
were no more confirmed cases in the country after it appeared to
have successfully contained its first Ebola case of an infant
girl who died last month.
But by nightfall the same day, the 25-year-old nurse from
the clinic had died of the disease and authorities are now
trying to trace over 400 potential fresh contacts.
President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita has ordered an enquiry.
Ibrahima Fall, World Health Organisation representative in
Mali, said the Pasteur Clinic - which has no connection to the
Paris-based Institut Pasteur - made "a terrible mistake" by not
alerting authorities to the case of the sick Guinean imam, who
would have been showing Ebola-like symptoms.
He said it was WHO officials tracing reported deaths in
Guinea who had discovered this case in Mali.
Mali's Ebola response leader, Samba Sow, said the clinic did
not tell him of a second suspected Ebola case once he got there.
"It is something we would like to have known," he said.
Aid workers and diplomats in Bamako cite delays and
obstacles in setting up Sow's Ebola-response team and poor
communication within government over the latest case.
(Additional reporting by Joe Penney, Colin Baker and Tiemoko
Diallo Bamako; Editing by Pascal Fletcher and David Stamp)