BAMAKO Dec 11 Mali has no remaining cases of the Ebola virus as the last patient in the country has recovered and left hospital, the Ministry of Health said on Thursday.

Six people have died of Ebola in Mali. The worst outbreak of the virus on record has killed 6,533 people in Sierra Leone, Liberia and Guinea, the three West African countries worst hit by the disease, according to the World Health Organization. (Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo and Adama Diarra; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)