BAMAKO Nov 12 The private clinic in Mali that was quarantined on Tuesday after a nurse who worked there died of Ebola is treating about 20 U.N. peacekeepers for injuries sustained while serving in the north of the country, the U.N. mission said on Wednesday.

The U.N. mission said none of the troops had shown any signs of Ebola. It did not say which country any of the troops came from. (Writing by David Lewis; Editing by Emma Farge and Sonya Hepinstall)