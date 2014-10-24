BRIEF-Idera Pharmaceuticals reports Q4 earnings per share $0.01
* Idera Pharmaceuticals reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial results and provides corporate update
DAKAR Oct 24 The World Health Organization said on Friday the first confirmed Ebola patient in Mali had travelled by bus through the country while showing symptoms and there had been multiple opportunities for exposure involving many people.
The WHO also called on Mali to accelerate the completion of an isolation facility in the capita, Bamako, and keep the public informed of the situation as it evolves. (Writing by David Lewis; Editing by Alison Williams)
* Idera Pharmaceuticals reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial results and provides corporate update
ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, March 15 President Donald Trump is working with Republican leaders in the House of Representatives to make changes to their healthcare overhaul plan to ensure it has enough support to be approved by lawmakers, a White House spokesman said on Wednesday.
NEW YORK, March 15 A former partner at a major law firm was convicted on Wednesday of insider trading charges for having tipped a Long Island, New York investment adviser about Pfizer Inc's plan to buy King Pharmaceuticals Inc in 2010.