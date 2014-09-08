* Map shows vast swathes of central and west Africa at risk
* Ebola outbreaks start with animal-to-human jump by virus
* Current W. Africa epidemic has killed almost 2,100 people
LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters)- Scientists have created a new map
of places most at risk of an Ebola outbreak and say regions
likely to be home to animals harbouring the virus are more
widespread than previously feared, particularly in West Africa.
Understanding better where people come into contact with
Ebola-infected animals - for example through hunting or eating
bush meat - and how to stop them contracting the deadly disease,
is crucial to preventing future outbreaks, the researchers said.
The Ebola virus, which can have a human mortality rate of up
to 90 percent, is thought to be carried by bats or other wild
animals and believed to cross into humans through contact with
blood, meat or other infected fluids.
These jumps by viruses from animals to humans are known as
"zoonotic events" and were the cause of major human disease
outbreaks such as HIV and the H1N1 swine flu pandemic.
The new map, published on Monday as the death toll in the
West Africa Ebola outbreak, the world's largest, stood at almost
2,100, found that large swathes of central Africa as well as the
western part of the continent have traits of what the scientists
called "the zoonotic niche" for Ebola.
Nick Golding, an Oxford University researcher who worked on
the international mapping team, said it found significantly more
regions at risk from Ebola than previously feared.
"Up until now there hadn't been a huge amount of research,
but there was one paper in which the at-risk area was much
smaller," he said in a telephone interview. "It didn't predict,
for example, the area in Guinea where this current outbreak
first started."
Previous Ebola epidemics have been in central Africa, and a
current outbreak in Congo - separate from the one in West Africa
- has infected around 30 people in recent weeks.
According to latest data from the World Health Organisation
(WHO), almost 2,100 have died from Ebola in the current West
Africa outbreak, which has infected at least 4,000 people in
Guinea, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Nigeria and Senegal. The WHO says
it will take months to bring the epidemic under control and is
warning there may be up to 20,000 cases before it is stopped.
Golding's study, published in the journal eLife as a
collaboration by scientists at Oxford and University of
Southampton in Britain, Canada's University of Toronto, and
HealthMap at Boston Children's Hospital in the United States,
did not seek to map potential human-to-human spread, but
focussed on where there is a risk of animals infecting people.
It used data from the current outbreak as well as previously
unmapped infections in bats, primates and other animals.
Previous studies have shown that the first patient in an
Ebola outbreak is very probably infected through contact with an
infected animal. The so-called "index case" in the current Congo
outbreak was, according to the WHO, a pregnant woman from
Ikanamongo Village who butchered a bush animal that had been
killed and given to her by her husband.
While the West Africa epidemic is vast, long-lasting and
deadly, the scientists noted that this is almost entirely due to
person-to-person spread, and said Ebola outbreaks are still
relatively uncommon events.
"Although the disease may be found in animals across a wide
area, outbreaks are still very rare; very few animals in this
region have detectable infections, and it is extremely rare for
humans to catch the disease from them," said David Pigott, one
of the lead authors of the study.
To find areas most at risk, the team identified the
predicted distribution of bat species suspected of carrying the
disease. They also mapped environmental factors to find
suitability for Ebola transmission from host animals to people.
These data were combined with detailed data on locations
where humans have been infected by wild animals and where
infected animals have been identified.
"This work was a first step towards understanding where
outbreaks of the disease might occur in the future," Golding
said. "To prepare for future outbreaks and to deal with the
current one we need to understand how human movements cause the
disease to spread once it has entered the human population."
As a next step, the team wants to map the spread of the
disease in past and present outbreaks to identify the most
likely direction for the current outbreak and help target
surveillance efforts, education and medical interventions.
