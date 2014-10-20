NEW YORK Oct 20 Investors should expect more
calm to return to U.S. equity markets after some of the most
volatile trading since 2012 as the 21-day incubation period for
Ebola passes for many in Texas without new infections.
The market's big losses last week were largely attributed to
concerns over global growth and plummeting oil prices. But fears
that Ebola could spread in the United States after three people
in Dallas were diagnosed with the hemorrhagic fever added more
than a little froth to the market's recent convulsions.
By Monday, however, it was evident that investors were
growing more sanguine over the Ebola threat as 43 people who
came into contact with an Ebola-infected patient in Dallas
cleared the 21-day incubation period for the virus.
"It was a short-term scare," said Howard Simons, president
of Rosewood Trading in Chicago.
Several of the stocks that got hit hardest by the fear -
including airlines and hotels - bounced back sharply on Monday.
Just as notably, several stocks that rode the scare higher, such
as hazmat suit maker Lakeland Industries Inc and
Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corp, which is testing a drug
to treat the virus, fell by more than 30 percent over the past
three sessions after rising over 200 percent.
"Anybody who's buying some sort of panic-related stock paid
too much and that's that," Simons said. "You do stupid things;
you lose money."
Panic over a possible Ebola outbreak in the United States
escalated after a Liberian man became the first person in the
United States diagnosed with the virus on Sept. 30. Two of the
nurses caring for him, Nina Pham and Amber Vinson, also
contracted the virus, and Vinson flew on a commercial flight one
day before she was diagnosed.
A cruise ship was denied docking by Belize and Mexico last
week because a Texas hospital lab worker on board might have
come in contact with test samples from the Liberian man, who
died on Oct. 8. The worker has tested negative for the virus.
KEEPING AN EYE ON THE CALENDAR
The relatively long incubation period for the disease is
prompting a focus on the calendar, with early November being
seen as a likely time for an all-clear for the United States as
long as no new cases emerge.
A person can become infected with Ebola up to 21 days after
initial exposure to the virus. About 260 people in Texas and
Ohio are still being monitored.
"Going into the market today, there seemed to be somewhat of
an easing of Ebola tension," said Jack Ablin, chief investment
officer at BMO Private Bank in Chicago.
"While it certainly was a contributor to volatility and
concern, we did have some easing both in Dallas and on the
cruise ship. I think some of those fears have subsided a little
bit."
Shares of Lakeland fell 12 percent on Monday and 37 percent
in the past three sessions, following a 248 percent gain in the
seven-session period to last Monday.
Alpha Pro Tech, which makes disposable protective
apparel, fell 47 percent in the past three sessions. In the five
sessions to last Monday, it had gained 219 percent.
Tekmira Pharmaceuticals traded earlier this month almost 240
percent above the July low of $8.86. On Monday, it lost 14.5
percent to $18.61.
On the flipside, airliner and cruise ship shares have
bounced back. American Airlines rose as much as 26
percent from a nine-month low hit last week and the Dow Jones
Transportation Average rose nearly 7 percent from a
five-month low hit Wednesday.
In a reassuring sign that U.S. hospitals can contain the
virus, Emory University Hospital in Atlanta said late Monday an
American who was flown in from West Africa and treated for Ebola
there since Sept. 9 has been released after being found free of
the virus.
The worst Ebola outbreak on record has killed more than
4,500 people, most of them in Liberia, Guinea and Sierra Leone.
As more people with possible exposure end their quarantines
anxiety over Ebola will "fade into the background in a hurry,"
said Simons of Rosewood Trading.
"The public has a short memory."
