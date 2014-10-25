NOUAKCHOTT Oct 25 Mauritania has closed its
border with Mali after a case of Ebola was confirmed in western
Mali near their shared frontier, two Mauritanian officials said
on Saturday.
Limame Ould Deddeh, chief medical officer in Kobenni, a town
in eastern Mauritania near the Mali frontier, said the
government in Nouakchott had sent orders to close all land
crossings. A second Mauritanian official confirmed the move.
President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita of Mali had earlier his
country would not shut its border with Guinea, even though the
Ebola case in Mali was a girl who brought the disease in from
Guinea, which has been battling the disease for months.
(Reporting by Kissima Diagana in Nouakchott and Adama Diarra in
Bamako; Writing by David Lewis; Editing by mark Heinrich)