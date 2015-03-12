* Health system disruption estimated at 75 percent
* Routine child vaccination rates severely reduced
* Measles one of the most infectious diseases known
* Care of patients with TB, malaria or HIV also suffering
By Kate Kelland, Health and Science Correspondent
LONDON, March 12 Measles cases could almost
double in countries hardest hit by the West African Ebola
outbreak as overwhelmed health systems are unable to maintain
child immunisations, scientists said on Thursday.
For every extra month that health care systems are
disrupted, international researchers said up to 20,000 children
aged between nine months and five years were put at risk.
"It could be a long time before the health care systems in
the region recover from this," said Justin Lessler, an assistant
professor of epidemiology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School
of Public Health, who co-led the study into the ripple effects
of the Ebola epidemic.
"While the downstream effects of Ebola are many, we can
actually do something about measles relatively cheaply and
easily, saving many lives by restarting derailed vaccination
campaigns," he told reporters in a telephone briefing.
West Africa's Ebola epidemic -- the largest ever seen -- has
infected more than 24,000 people in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra
Leone, killing almost 10,000 of them.
Outbreaks of measles -- one of the most transmissible
diseases -- often follow humanitarian crises as vaccination
campaigns falter and populations are displaced and impoverished.
While Lessler's team only looked in this study at measles
risk, he said the Ebola epidemic had also disrupted delivery of
vaccines against polio and tuberculosis and of a combined shot
that protects against meningitis, pneumonia, whooping cough,
tetanus, hepatitis B and diphtheria.
The number of children not getting these vaccines in the
region may be 600,000 to 700,000, he said, adding that health
services for people with malaria, HIV and TB were also severely
disrupted.
"The secondary effects of Ebola -- both in childhood
infections and other health outcomes -- are potentially as
devastating in terms of loss of life as the disease itself,"
Lessler said.
For the measles study, the researchers modelled the
consequences of various degrees of disruption to health
services.
Before the Ebola outbreak, they estimated that about 778,000
children between nine months and five years had not had measles
vaccines -- about 4 percent of the population of Guinea, Liberia
and Sierra Leone.
Assuming a 75 percent reduction in health care, the level
closest to reality at the time, for 18 months, they projected
that the number of unvaccinated children could rise 45 percent
to 1,129,000, or by around 20,000 a month.
After 18 months of reduced healthcare, the study projected
that a large measles outbreak would infect about 227,000 people
instead of 127,000 -- the vast majority young children. Lessler
said this could mean 2,000 to 16,000 extra deaths.
