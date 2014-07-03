By Kwasi Kpodo
| ACCRA, July 3
ACCRA, July 3 West African countries and
international health organizations adopted a fresh strategy on
Thursday to fight the world's deadliest Ebola epidemic, which
has killed hundreds of people in Guinea, Sierra Leone and
Liberia.
At a two-day meeting in the Ghanaian capital, Accra,
officials committed to better surveillance to detect cases of
the virus, enhance cross-border collaboration, better engagement
with local communities and closer cooperation with the U.N.
World Health Organization and other partners.
Ministers also recommended setting up a sub-regional control
centre in Guinea to coordinate technical support. The decisions
involve governments, the United Nations, the U.S. Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention, aid agencies and the private
sector.
At least 467 people have died of the virus since February,
according to the World Health Organization (WHO).
"The governments are required to mobilise relevant sectors,
community, religious and political leaders to improve awareness,
psycho-social support and understanding of the Ebola situation,"
Francis Kasolo, WHO Africa director for disease prevention and
control, told a news conference.
The meeting's final communique made no reference to
increased financial support for the effort and there was little
detail about how the measures would be implemented. Even so,
ministers said the meeting had provided a valuable forum to
share ideas.
Health ministers also said it was essential for regional
bodies such as the African Union and the Economic Community of
West African States to lead the effort.
There is no plan to close borders in a bid to prevent the
spread of the disease but instead efforts at the border to
educate people about risks should be stepped up, said Liberian
deputy health minister Bernice Dahn.
"We believe that closing borders is not an option because we
believe it would not work," Dahn said on the sidelines of the
conference.
"We urge all parties present at this meeting to turn their
promises into immediate concrete action on the ground,"
Marie-Christine Ferir, emergency desk manager for health charity
Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors Without Borders), said in a
statement.
Ebola causes fever, vomiting, bleeding and diarrhoea and
kills up to 90 percent of those it infects. Highly contagious,
it is transmitted through contact with blood or other fluids.
The current outbreak is hard to control because it involves
coordinating three separate governments, which makes devising
common health protocols more difficult, a senior international
health official said. At the same time, border areas are quite
densely populated and have a high level of social mobility but
poor government healthcare services, the official said.
