By Ransdell Pierson
Nov 24 Merck & Co Inc on Monday said it
would buy worldwide commercial rights to NewLink Genetics Corp's
experimental vaccine against the Ebola virus.
NewLink, whose subsidiary licensed commercial rights to the
rVSV-EBOV vaccine in 2010, said it would receive $50 million
plus royalties from Merck.
Large late-stage trials of the product could begin early
next year, said Merck, the No. 2 U.S. drugmaker and one of the
world's biggest makers of vaccines.
Merck, which will be able to speed up and significantly
boost production, will take over development of the vaccine and
any follow-on products.
The Public Health Agency of Canada, which originally
developed the vaccine, will retain non-commercial rights to it.
The deal between Merck and NewLink, a tiny biotechnology
company based in Ames, Iowa, comes as other drugmakers are also
racing to test and scale up production of treatments and
preventive vaccines for Ebola, which has killed more than 5,400
people this year.
It is the worst Ebola outbreak on record. Guinea, Sierra
Leone and Liberia account for all but 15 of the deaths.
The Walter Reed Army Institute of Research and the U.S.
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, part of
the National Institutes of Health, are conducting early-stage
trials of the NewLink vaccine. The trials involve healthy
volunteers and are testing whether the vaccine is safe and
provokes a protective immune response.
Should those Phase I studies prove favorable, the NIH plans
to begin large late-stage trials early next year. The World
Health Organization is also coordinating early-stage trials in
Switzerland, Germany, Kenya and Gabon.
In a regulatory filing on Monday, NewLink said Merck would
pay it $30 million upfront and $20 million once larger formal
trials begin. The company will also be eligible to receive
royalties on sales in certain markets.
Shares of NewLink were down 4.3 percent at $33.81 in morning
trading, while Merck fell 0.5 percent to $59.34.
Rival drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline Plc is developing
its own Ebola vaccine with the NIH and plans to build a
stockpile of thousands of doses for emergency deployment if
results are good.
(Additional reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bangalore; Editing
by Lisa Von Ahn and Siddharth Cavale)