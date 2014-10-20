SAN FRANCISCO Oct 20 Microsoft Corp
will provide cloud-computing and research applications to
medical researchers working on the Ebola virus, the software
company's chief executive said on Monday.
"One of the things tomorrow morning we're going to do is
make available Azure computer power to the research community,"
CEO Satya Nadella said at a presentation in San Francisco.
Azure is the name of Microsoft's cloud-computing platform,
essentially a group of datacenters that allow users to access
large amounts of data remotely over the internet.
"In addition we have some tools that Microsoft researchers
built to be able to do vaccine discovery, so we want to take all
of that and make it available for the research community," said
Nadella.
He gave no further details and did not say whether Microsoft
would charge for the services.
