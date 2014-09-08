Sept 8 Minerals group Sierra Rutile Ltd said it was assessing the impact of the Sierra Leone government's four-day nationwide lockdown to try to contain the spread of Ebola.

In Sierra Leone, Ebola first broke out in the district of Kailahun, about 300 km (190 miles) from the company's rutile mine in the southwest of the country.

Sierra Rutile said it was awaiting details of the government order for people to stay confined to their homes Sept. 18-21.

There have been no reported or suspected cases of Ebola among Sierra Rutile's staff to date, the company said. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bangalore)