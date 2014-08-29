* French MSF head says Western approach aggravating crisis
* Says U.N. could provide much-needed leadership
* Current response will see more West Africans die, he says
By Marine Pennetier
PARIS, Aug 29 The U.N. Security Council must
lead efforts to stop the Ebola epidemic in West Africa, a senior
official from Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) said on Friday,
warning the current response risked aggravating the crisis.
Mego Terzian, head of the medical charity's French arm, said
the epidemic was getting worse each day and neither MSF, the
World Health Organisation (WHO) or the governments of Liberia,
Sierra Leone and Guinea had the means to contain it.
"I am extremely pessimistic if there is not a substantial
international mobilisation," Terzian told Reuters in an
interview in Paris.
"Organisations like the WHO and MSF will be not capable to
mobilise additional human resources, additional logistics in
order to control the epidemic," he said.
MSF is the leading private charity battling Ebola, with
about 2,000 staff in the four countries - Guinea, Liberia,
Sierra Leone and Nigeria - previously affected. Senegal became
the fifth to confirm a case of Ebola on Friday.
Apart from overloading local health systems, the epidemic is
putting security in several countries to the test. Riots broke
out in Guinea's second-largest city Nzerekore on Thursday over
rumours health workers had infected people with the virus.
Last week, Liberian police had to fire tear gas to disperse
a stone-throwing crowd trying to break an Ebola quarantine
imposed on their Monrovia neighbourhood.
SPREADING CRISIS
Terzian said that the U.N. Security Council should adopt a
resolution to pressure countries to get involved in the crisis,
in particular European nations and the United States.
"There are security risks in the region if the international
community is not involved," he said. "The United Nations
Security Council should take over the dossier and coordinate
with major governments that have the capacity to deal with a
major epidemic."
Ebola could infect over 20,000 people and spread to more
countries, the WHO said on Thursday, warning an international
effort costing almost half a billion dollars is needed to
overcome the outbreak.
The U.N. health agency announced a $490 million strategic
plan to fight the epidemic over the next nine months, based on a
projection that it could spread to 10 more countries beyond
those already affected.
Terzian said the U.N. should consider how to help local
health ministries to establish security, set up additional
isolation centres, mobilise workers and distribute disinfection
kits and information about the disease.
That level of coordination, especially concerning security
measures, goes beyond what the WHO normally does and Terzian did
not specify more specific steps the U.N. should take.
MOBILISE THE WEST
"France, like other countries, can send doctors, logistical
coordinators, experienced people who know how to coordinate
urgent situations and organise transport when commercial flights
are closed," he said.
Terzian singled out Western governments in particular for
not doing enough. He said that by encouraging local governments
to isolate the problem, close borders and stop air traffic, they
were causing more harm than good.
"As long as Western countries are not infected, I have the
impression there will not be a serious mobilisation," he said.
"There have been a lot of speeches and promises of financial
support, but that's it."
So far 3,069 cases and 1,552 deaths have been reported in
the outbreak but the WHO said the actual number could already be
two to four times higher.
"The situation is getting worse. We will have hundreds and
thousands more people infected who will arrive en masse at
health centres," he said. "In Guinea, eight regions have been
hit. In Sierre Leone, the situation is catastrophic and out of
control and in Liberia, let's not even talk about it."
Terzian said it was still not too late to turn the tide, but
that countries with the necessary capacity and expertise to
handle such a crisis had to act immediately.
"If we continue to close the borders, to stop the
international flights and just watch how West Africans are
dying, we will have problems," he said.
(Writing by John Irish; Editing by Tom Heneghan)