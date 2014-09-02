UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
NEW YORK, Sept 2 The worst ever outbreak of the Ebola virus will not be halted unless wealthy nations dispatch specialised biological disaster response teams to West Africa to stop its spread, the head of medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres said.
"Six months into the worst Ebola epidemic in history, the world is losing the battle to contain it," MSF President Joanne Liu said in a speech to U.N. member states. She said that aid charities and West African governments did not have the capacity to stem the outbreak and needed foreign states to intervene. (Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Bate Felix)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources