CONAKRY, Feb 4 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Medecins Sans
Frontieres (MSF) made the "big mistake" of focusing too much on
treatment early on in the Ebola epidemic rather than speaking to
people about tackling the disease, a senior member of the
medical charity said.
MSF's response to the worst ever outbreak of Ebola, which
has killed more than 8,800 people mainly in West Africa, has
been praised by the World Health Organization and governments.
With 20 years of experience of treating Ebola, MSF deployed
hundreds to the Ebola "hot zones" and was quick to isolate
patients and trace their contacts.
However, Claudia Evers, MSF's Ebola emergency coordinator in
Guinea, said: "MSF made a big mistake. We advocated for an
increase in beds for too long, and everyone listened to MSF."
"Instead of asking for more beds we should have asked for
more sensitisation activities," Evers told the Thomson Reuters
Foundation in an interview.
The latest outbreak of Ebola, a haemorrhagic fever that
kills roughly two-thirds of the people it infects, began in the
forests of southern Guinea and was first identified in March
2014.
Mistrust of the government and health workers, partly due to
lack of communication with ordinary Guineans, has prompted
communities to hide infected people and bury bodies secretly,
sparking fears the outbreak may flare up again, as it did twice
in 2014.
A total of 42 new cases were recorded last week as well as
three burials, according to government figures. In Guinea, there
were just over 150 confimed cases of Ebola in January compared
with around 500 confirmed cases in December.
Sakoba Keita, head of the national Ebola response, said
Ebola transmission was still active in 14 of the country's 34
prefectures in the last week.
He said there were 11 new confirmed cases in Lola prefecture
on the border with Ivory Coast and two new cases in northern
Tougue, which had never before reported a case.
"Before we can get to 'zero Ebola', we have to get to zero
resistance," Keita told donors and aid workers at a coordination
meeting on Monday, referring to the government's 60-day Ebola
eradication plan, which started at the beginning of the year.
MSF's Evers said the next stage of the Ebola response
required a new approach if the disease was to be brought under
control, centred on the promotion of good hygiene practices.
"Isolate your sick and bring them in for treatment," she
said. "In the first nine months, if people had been given
(these) proper messages, all this could have been prevented."
