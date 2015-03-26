By Will Dunham
| WASHINGTON, March 26
WASHINGTON, March 26 There is no sign the Ebola
virus is mutating in an accelerated way that could make it more
virulent or thwart vaccines or drugs under development despite
some earlier fears to the contrary, researchers said on
Thursday.
Earlier analyses had suggested to some experts that the
virus might have been mutating at twice the rate observed in
previous outbreaks, raising fears it could become even deadlier.
But a study backed by the U.S. National Institutes of Health
and published in the journal Science found the virus was
changing at about the same rate as in prior outbreaks.
"The data really shows that the virus isn't changing any
more than would be expected. So, for example, it doesn't appear
to be becoming more virulent or more transmissible," said
virologist David Safronetz of the NIH's National Institute of
Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), one of the researchers.
"I would say it's definitely reassuring," Safronetz added.
The biggest Ebola outbreak to date, centered in three West
African countries, has killed more than 10,000 people but is
showing signs of waning.
The researchers analyzed genetic information on the virus
from samples taken over nine months last year from patients in
Guinea in March, patients in Sierra Leone last June and patients
last November in Mali who were infected in Guinea.
The routine genetic changes observed indicate the viral
mutations are not likely to affect diagnostic testing or the
effectiveness of experimental Ebola vaccines or drugs, the
researchers said.
There are no approved vaccines or medicines for Ebola. There
had been concern that a rapidly mutating virus could present a
tricky moving target that could complicate efforts to develop
ways to prevent and treat the virus.
"This does not appear to be a moving target," said Dr.
Anthony Fauci, NIAID's director.
Ebola is transmitted only through direct contact with the
blood or body fluids of an infected person. Fauci said the
findings also allay concerns raised by some last year that a
rapidly changing virus could change how Ebola is transmitted,
becoming airborne or respiratory.
Also in the journal Science, researchers led by Yoshihiro
Kawaoka of the University of Wisconsin and the University of
Tokyo described promising results in monkeys from an
experimental vaccine, one of several in the works.
They called it a safe, inactivated whole-virus vaccine that
primes the recipient's immune system with the full complement of
Ebola viral proteins and genes.
(Reporting by Will Dunham)