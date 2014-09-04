(Repeats to add slug)

Sept 4 The third U.S. missionary to be infected with Ebola in West Africa is heading back to the United States for treatment at the Nebraska Medical Center, according to SIM USA, the religious-affiliated aid group.

The group said in a statement that Dr Rick Sacra, who contracted Ebola while working in Liberia, is expected to arrive at the Omaha-based hospital on Friday to begin treatment in their special Biocontainment Patient Care Unit, a special treatment suite for patients with highly infectious diseases. (Reporting by Michele Gershberg and Julie Steenhuysen; Editing by Diane Craft)