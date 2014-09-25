BRIEF-TapImmune announces fully funded phase 2 clinical study of HER2-targeted vaccine
* Announces fully funded phase 2 clinical study of HER2-targeted vaccine in early breast cancer
CHICAGO, Sept 25 The third U.S. patient to be treated in the United States for Ebola is now free of the virus, doctors at the Nebraska Medical Center and the patient said in a news conference on Thursday.
"The CDC has declared me safe and free of virus. Thank God. I love you all," Dr. Rick Sacra, 51, a Boston obstetrician who developed Ebola while treating patients as a medical missionary at a hospital in Liberia, told a news conference.
Sacra was treated with an experimental drug called TKM-Ebola made by Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corp , and also received a "convalescent serum" made up of antibodies taken from the blood of U.S. Ebola survivor and fellow missionary Dr. Kent Brantly.
The fourth unidentified patient with Ebola to be treated in the U.S. is still in treatment at Emory University in Atlanta.
(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen, Editing by Franklin Paul)
* Health Canada has approved cobas EGFR mutation test v2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, March 14 Republicans on Tuesday defended their plan to dismantle Obamacare after a nonpartisan report showed 14 million Americans would lose medical insurance by next year under their proposal even as it reduces the budget deficit.