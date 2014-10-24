NEW YORK Oct 24 A healthcare worker who had been treating patients in West Africa was detained at Newark Liberty International Airport and will be quarantined, in line with a new policy aimed at reducing risk from the Ebola virus, New Jersey Governor Chris Christie said on Friday.

"Her next stop was going to be here in New York," Christie said during a news conference announcing the mandatory quarantine policy. "A quarantine order will be issued."

Christie's remarks about the quarantined healthcare worker were first reported by CNBC. (Reporting by Christian Plumb and Ellen Wulfhorst; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)