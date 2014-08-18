Iran challenges need to ship out excess material under nuclear deal
VIENNA, March 17 Iran has challenged the need for it to ship sensitive material abroad if its stock exceeds a limit set by its nuclear deal with major powers.
ABUJA Aug 18 Nigeria has 12 confirmed cases of the Ebola virus, up from 10 at last week's count, the health ministry said on Monday, of which five have almost fully recovered.
It added in a statement that 189 people in Lagos and six others in the southeastern city of Enugu were still under surveilance. (Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Toby Chopra)
VIENNA, March 17 Iran has challenged the need for it to ship sensitive material abroad if its stock exceeds a limit set by its nuclear deal with major powers.
WASHINGTON, March 17 The first face-to-face meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel started awkwardly on Friday and ended even more oddly, with a quip by Trump about wiretapping that left the German leader visibly bewildered.
TORONTO, March 17 Canada's benchmark stock index fell on Friday as financial stocks lost ground along with bond yields and as natural resource companies pulled back despite an uptick in commodity prices.