ABUJA Aug 18 Nigeria has 12 confirmed cases of the Ebola virus, up from 10 at last week's count, the health ministry said on Monday, of which five have almost fully recovered.

It added in a statement that 189 people in Lagos and six others in the southeastern city of Enugu were still under surveilance.