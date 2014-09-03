ABUJA, Sept 3 Nigeria now has 18 Ebola cases,
after a fourth case surfaced in Port Harcourt, home to Africa's
biggest oil and gas industry, the health minister said on
Wednesday.
The Ebola outbreak in Africa's most populous country began
on July 20 when a Liberian man with the disease collapsed at
Lagos airport, spreading the virus to the hospital staff who
treated him.
A man who had travelled with him then skipped quarantine and
travelled to Port Harcourt, bringing the disease there. A doctor
died in the oil city last week. Health Minister Onyebuchi Chukwu
said a patient he had treated had also now died.
A total of 255 people were under surveillance in Port
Harcourt, while 41 were in Lagos.
(Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Tim Cocks; editing by
Ralph Boulton)