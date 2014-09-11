LAGOS, Sept 11 Nigerian health authorities said
on Thursday they were holding for Ebola testing a South African
national in transit to her country because she was showing
potential symptoms of the disease after working in Guinea and
Sierra Leone.
The South African woman, whose identity was not revealed,
flew in to Lagos airport from Morocco. She was being treated as
a suspected case and was being taken to Lagos' Ebola treatment
centre for tests to see whether she actually had the virus.
The traveller, who lives in Cape Town, filled out a health
questionnaire on her arrival at Lagos in which she acknowledged
suffering from diarrhea and vomiting, both possible symptoms of
the Ebola hemorrhagic virus.
Around 2,300 people have died so far this year in the worst
Ebola outbreak on record which has mostly affected Liberia,
Sierra Leone and Guinea. It has also reached Nigeria and Senegal
because of sick travellers "importing" the disease. Democratic
Republic of Congo has a separate outbreak.
"This person has been in Guinea and Sierra Leone since April
... she has symptoms," Dr. Morenike Alex-Okoh, director of Port
Health Services at Lagos airport, told Reuters. The testing
process was likely to last a few days.
Nigeria, Africa's most populous nation, has instituted Ebola
screening, including infra-red temperature scans and symptoms
checks, at its airports and ports after a Liberian-American
infected with the disease brought it to Lagos in July after
flying from Liberia. His is one of seven deaths recorded so far
out of 19 confirmed cases in Nigeria.
"Nigeria cannot afford another 'importation' (of Ebola),"
said Dr. Aileen Marty, a professor of infectious diseases at
Florida International University College of Medicine.
Marty is working with Nigerian health authorities, under the
auspices of the World Health Organisation (WHO), to maintain
port of entry Ebola checks across the African oil producer.
She told Reuters the fact that the South African traveller
displayed several Ebola-like symptoms and had been in the
high-risk zone justified her being treated as a suspected case.
But such symptoms are also present in other diseases, such as
malaria and cholera, hence the need for a specific Ebola test.
