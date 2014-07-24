* Man collapsed at Lagos international airport
LAGOS, July 24 A Liberian man is being tested
for the deadly Ebola virus after he collapsed on arrival at an
airport in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, a mega-city of 21
million people, the Lagos State Health Ministry said on
Thursday.
Ebola has killed 660 people across Guinea, Liberia and
Sierra Leone since it was first diagnosed in the region in
February, straining their impoverished healthcare systems.
If confirmed, the case would be the first on record of one
of the world's deadliest diseases in Nigeria, Africa's biggest
economy and, with 170 million people, its most populous country.
The special adviser on public health to the Lagos state
government, Yewande Adeshina, told a news conference the man,
who is in his 40s, arrived at Lagos airport from Liberia on
Sunday. He was rushed to hospital and put in an isolation ward,
she said.
"The patient was admitted and detained on suspicion of
possible EBV (Ebola virus) infection, while blood sample
collection and testing was initiated," she said. The test
results were pending, she said.
A spokesman for the World Health Organisation (WHO) in
Geneva confirmed one suspected case of Ebola in Nigeria and said
samples had been sent to a WHO lab for testing.
Adeshina said Lagos state authorities had requested the
flight's manifest to contact the other passengers. They would
also trace the man's travel route and had already distributed
protective clothing to health workers, she said.
Ben Neuman, a virologist and Ebola expert at Britain's
University of Reading, said it was important to note that Ebola
is one of a number of viruses that can cause haemorrhagic fever,
and that others, including Lassa fever virus and Dengue virus,
could turn out to be the diagnosis in this case.
"Some of these other, more common haemorrhagic fever viruses
have already been the cause of false alarms in the ongoing west
African Ebola outbreak," Neuman told Reuters in London, urging
calm.
HEALTH WORKERS AT RISK
Nigeria has some of the continent's least adequate
healthcare infrastructure, despite access to billions of dollars
of oil money as Africa's biggest producer of crude.
The Ebola outbreak started in Guinea's remote southeast and
has since spread, aided by a lack of information about the
disease and affected communities' suspicion of emergency medical
staff.
A recent wave of infections among medical personnel is
raising questions about the preparedness of regional health
structures.
Sierra Leone announced on Wednesday that Sheik Umar Khan,
the doctor leading the fight against Ebola in the country, had
himself contracted the disease following the deaths of several
nurses at the treatment centre where he works.
Dozens of nurses at the centre staged a sit-down strike this
week, calling for management of the government-run facility to
be transferred to medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres
(MSF).
"If you have that number of health personnel being infected
within a relatively short period of time, there is definitely
something wrong with the system," Deputy Health Minister Abu
Bakarr Fofanah said on Thursday.
He said Khan was responding well to treatment, however.
There is no cure or vaccine for Ebola, which causes
diarrhoea, vomiting and internal and external bleeding and can
kill up to 90 percent of those infected, although the mortality
rate of the current outbreak is around 60 percent.
