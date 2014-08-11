* President calls Liberian Ebola carrier a "mad man"
By Camillus Eboh
ABUJA, Aug 11 Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos
has 10 confirmed cases of Ebola, up from seven at the last
count, and two patients have died, including the Liberian who
brought the virus in, the health minister said on Monday.
All were people who had had direct contact with Patrick
Sawyer, who collapsed on arrival at Lagos airport on July 25 and
later died, Health Minister Onyebuchi Chukwu said.
A nurse who had treated Sawyer without knowing what he had
and did not therefore wear protective gear, also died.
Nigeria on Friday declared a national emergency over the
Ebola outbreak.
"As at today, 77 primary and secondary contacts of the index
case have been placed under surveillance or isolation," Chukwu
told a news conference. The latest case was also a nurse, who
had had primary contact with Sawyer, a Liberian-American.
"When she got ill, we then brought her into isolation. We
just tested her over the weekend."
She had been at home with her husband, who was also now
under surveillance, Chukwu said.
The West African Ebola outbreak is the worst in history and
the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday it
represented an international health emergency that will likely
continue spreading for months. It said 961 people had died so
far during the outbreak and 1,779 had been infected.
Sawyer has faced fierce criticism for travelling to Nigeria
despite being ill and being under surveillance by Liberian
authorities because his sister had died of Ebola.
"It is unfortunate that one mad man brought Ebola to us, but
we have to contain it," Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan
said on Monday. "As a government we promise we will do
everything possible to contain Ebola."
The disease has strained health systems of affected states
and governments have responded with measures including national
emergencies declared in Sierra Leone, Liberia and Nigeria.
Nigeria faces the added problem that public sector doctors
are on strike over pay and conditions, and have resisted calls
by the government to return to work to tackle the Ebola crisis.
Chukwu announced a series of measures meant to contain the
disease, including training health care professionals of
surveillance of possible cases, putting port officials on red
alert, a public awareness campaign in multiple languages and
alerting hospitals to set up isolation wards.
The Nigerian Red Cross said it had provided 18 volunteers to
work with the authorities to educate people on how Ebola
spreads.
Ebola is one of the world's most deadly diseases, with no
known vaccine or cure. The Zaire strain - the one currently
spreading through West Africa - can kill up to 90 percent of
sufferers, although in the latest outbreak the death toll has
been around 55 percent.
(Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Tim Cocks;
Jeremy Gaunt and Crispian Balmer)