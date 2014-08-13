(Adds health minister confirms nurse who fled had Ebola)
ABUJA Aug 13 - A member of staff of the West
African regional body Ecowas has become the third person in
Nigeria to die of Ebola fever, Ecowas said on Wednesday.
Jatto Asihu Abdulqudir, 36, a protocol assistant, had
travelled to an Ecowas function in Nigeria with Liberian Patrick
Sawyer, the man who brought Ebola to Nigeria last month.
Abdulqudir later fell ill and was placed under quarantine.
The country has reported eight cases of Ebola since Sawyer
arrived on July 20.
"The Commission wishes to reassure staff of all Community
institutions all over the entire region that it is taking all
necessary steps to guarantee their health and safety," Ecowas
said in a statement.
Separately, a nurse with Ebola, which she caught from
Sawyer, skipped quarantine in Lagos and headed to her home in
the southeastern city of Enugu, where she had contact with 20
other people, the government said on Wednesday.
Health Minister Onyebuchi Chukwu confirmed that the nurse
was one of 10 confirmed Ebola cases in Nigeria.
Earlier, information Minister Labaran Maku had only said
that she was under quarantine. He added that her 20 contacts
were all under surveillance in Enugu, bringing the total number
being watched in the country to 189.
Her action higlights the risk of an outbreak in Lagos, a
megacity of 21 million people, the majority of whose inhabitants
are migrants from other parts of the country and other West
African countries.
"One of the nurses that was involved with the treatment of
the index case, unfortunately, disobeyed medical instructions
and somehow travelled to Enugu," Maku told reporters after a
weekly cabinet meeting with President Goodluck Jonathan.
"We are calling on citizens to cooperate. If health workers
say you have had contact with A,B,C, don't move to anywhere,
respect that judgement."
The disease has killed more than 1,000 people in Guinea,
Liberia and Sierra Leone in the world's worst outbreak of Ebola,
and the World Health Organization has called it an international
emergency
(Reporting by Camillus Eboh and Felix Onuah; Writing by Tim
Cocks; Editing by Andrew Roche)