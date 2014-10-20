ABUJA Oct 20 The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared Nigeria Ebola free on Monday, after a 42 day period with no new cases elapsed.

"Nigeria is now free of Ebola," WHO representative Rui Gama Vaz told a news conference in the capital Abuja.

"This is a spectacular success story". (Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Bate Felix)