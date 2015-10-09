GENEVA Oct 9 A person who died in a suspected case of Ebola in Nigeria, triggering a scare and the quarantine of 10 others, did not have the deadly virus, World Health Organization spokesman Gregory Hartl said by email on Friday.

"(The) dead person tested negative for Ebola. So this person is not going to be the source of an Ebola event," Hartl wrote.

A laboratory investigation showed the dead person did not have Ebola or Lassa fever, Hartl said. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Hugh Lawson)