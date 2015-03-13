BRIEF-MedMira reports Q2 revenue of $193,576
* MedMira Inc- MedMira's revenue from product sales and related royalties in quarter was $193,576 as compared to $190,118 for same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, March 13 The U.S. National Institutes of Health said on Friday that physicians evaluated an American health worker who tested positive for Ebola virus and determined that the patient's condition is serious.
The patient, who has not been identified, tested positive for the virus while working in Sierra Leone and was transported to the NIH's high-security containment facility in Maryland for treatment. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson)
* biOasis Technologies Inc - Private placement has been increased from up to $3.15 million to up to $4.1 million