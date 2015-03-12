(Adds details on patient, Ebola)
March 12 The U.S. National Institutes of Health
will admit to its hospital on Friday a U.S. healthcare worker
who tested positive for the Ebola virus while working in Sierra
Leone.
The NIH said the patient will be transported in isolation by
chartered aircraft to its high-security containment facility on
its Maryland campus.
Earlier on Thursday, a British military healthcare worker
infected with the Ebola virus in Sierra Leone was flown to
London for treatment, and health officials said four more
workers were being assessed for possible
infection.
The unidentified American will be admitted and treated at
the NIH Clinical Center's Special Clinical Studies Unit. The
patient will be the second confirmed Ebola patient to be treated
at the facility, which also took care of Texas nurse Nina Pham,
who became infected with Ebola while treating a patient at Texas
Health Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas.
In addition to the two confirmed patients, NIH has also
cared for two individuals who experienced high-risk exposures to
Ebola while working in West Africa, but who were subsequently
found not to be infected.
The NIH said it is not releasing any more details about the
patient at this time.
Ebola has now killed nearly 10,000 people in the three
worst-affected countries, Sierra Leone, Liberia and Guinea.
Rates of new infections have come down quickly in recent
months, however. Liberia last week released its last known Ebola
patient from hospital, but Sierra Leone still had 127 patients
in Ebola treatment centers as of March 10.
(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen; Editing by Andre Grenon)