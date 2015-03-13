(Adds details from NIH statement, background, pictures)
By Susan Heavey
WASHINGTON, March 13 An American healthcare
worker who tested positive for the Ebola virus while working in
Sierra Leone arrived in the United States for treatment on
Friday, U.S. health officials said.
The patient, who was transported in isolation by chartered
aircraft, was admitted to the U.S. National Institutes of
Health's high-security containment facility in Maryland, NIH
said in a statement.
"The patient's condition is still being evaluated," it said.
NIH said it was not releasing details about the patient, the
11th with the virus to be treated in the United States.
NIH last year treated Texas nurse Nina Pham, who became
infected with the Ebola virus while working with a patient at
Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas. She subsequently
recovered.
It also cared for two people who were exposed to Ebola while
working in West Africa, but were later found not to be infected.
Several infected Americans working in West Africa, the
center of the Ebola outbreak, have returned to the United States
for treatment since last summer.
The virus has killed nearly 10,000 people in Sierra Leone,
Liberia and Guinea.
A British healthcare worker who tested positive for Ebola
while in Sierra Leone was flown back this week to Britain along
with four others who will be monitored as a precaution.
The U.S. patient arrived Friday just before 5:00 a.m. EDT
(0900 GMT) and is being treated at the NIH Clinical Center's
Special Clinical Studies Unit at the agency's campus in
Bethesda, Maryland, just outside Washington.
