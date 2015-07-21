July 21 Novavax Inc said its
experimental Ebola vaccine induced a substantial immune response
to the deadly infection in an early-stage trial involving 230
healthy adults.
The Ebola GP Vaccine was well tolerated and elicited very
high Ebola antibody responses at all dose levels, the company
said on Tuesday.
The Ebola epidemic in West Africa is the largest on record
and has killed more than 11,200 people. Vaccines being developed
by Bavarian Nordic, GlaxoSmithKline and
Johnson & Johnson have entered mid-stage studies.
Gaithersburg, Maryland-based Novavax's shares have risen
more than 50 percent since Feb. 12, when the company said it
began testing its Ebola vaccine in humans.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)