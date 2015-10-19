LONDON Oct 19 A Scottish nurse who contracted
Ebola in Sierra Leone last year, recovered and then suffered a
relapse, has improved slightly to a serious but stable
condition, hospital officials said on Monday.
Pauline Cafferkey, 39, was transferred from the Queen
Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow to an isolation unit at
the Royal Free Hospital in London on Oct. 9, and was last week
described by her doctors as critically ill.
On Monday, however, the London hospital issued an update
saying: "Pauline Cafferkey's condition has improved to serious
but stable." It gave no further details.
Cafferkey, from South Lanarkshire, Scotland, spent several
weeks in an isolation unit at the Royal Free at the beginning of
the year after contracting Ebola virus in December 2014.
She was the first person to have been diagnosed with Ebola
on British soil.
She was discharged in January after seemingly making a full
recovery but then suffered a relapse earlier this month, with
doctors saying last week she was being treated for Ebola in the
hospital's high level isolation unit.
Infectious disease specialists say her case - the first time
someone has been known to have recovered from Ebola haemorrhagic
fever and then suffer an apparently life-threatening relapse -
is taking them into uncharted waters but will hopefully reveal
more about the deadly virus.
