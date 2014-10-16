WASHINGTON Oct 15 President Barack Obama canceled a trip to Rhode Island and New York on Thursday to focus on his administration's response to domestic cases of Ebola, the White House said late on Wednesday.

Obama had planned to talk about the economy in Rhode Island and fundraise for Democrats in New York, but for the second consecutive day ditched his plans in response to growing public concern about the Ebola virus after a second person was diagnosed with Ebola on U.S. soil. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Sandra Maler)