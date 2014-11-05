(Adds details of request, comment from appropriations committee
spokeswoman)
By Patricia Zengerle and Richard Cowan
WASHINGTON Nov 5 President Barack Obama asked
the U.S. Congress on Wednesday to approve $6.18 billion in new
emergency funds this fiscal year to combat Ebola where it is
raging in West Africa, as well as in the United States.
According to documents provided to Congress, the
administration wants lawmakers to provide $4.5 billion in funds
for immediate response to the deadly disease and another $1.5
billion in contingency money.
In a letter to House of Representatives Speaker John
Boehner, Obama said his top priority is to protect the health
and safety of Americans and the request would cover that.
"Over the longer term, my administration recognizes that the
best way to prevent additional cases at home will be to contain
and eliminate the epidemic at its source in Africa," he said.
The request followed mid-term elections on Tuesday in which
Republicans took control of the U.S. Senate from Obama's fellow
Democrats and increased their majority in the House.
Concern about the Ebola outbreak played a major part in
election campaigning with Republicans portraying the outbreak as
one of many areas in which Obama's policies have fallen short.
The Ebola outbreak has resulted in nearly 5,000 deaths in
West Africa and nine cases treated in the United States since
August, including a Liberian who died on Oct. 8 in Dallas.
The Senate and House Appropriations Committees are
assembling a $1 trillion spending package to fund a wide range
of federal programs for the rest of the fiscal year ending on
Sept. 30. The Ebola request would be folded into that bill, to
be debated by Dec. 11, when existing government funds run out.
CONGRESS WILL REVIEW REQUEST
Kevin Smith, a spokesman for Boehner, said congressional
appropriators would review Obama's request. "We'll continue to
work with our members and the administration to ensure we are
doing everything we can to protect the public from a deadly
disease," he said.
The White House wants $1.83 billion for the U.S. Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention to prevent, detect and respond to
the Ebola epidemic and other diseases and public health
emergencies abroad and in the United States.
An additional $1.98 billion would go to the U.S. Agency for
International Development for foreign assistance in the Ebola
crisis.
And $127 million would go to the State Department to expand
its medical support and evacuation capacity and $112 million for
the Defense Department, including funding to support efforts to
develop technologies relevant to the Ebola crisis.
That would include using antibodies from Ebola survivors and
survivors of other infectious diseases to provide immunity to
the disease as a stopgap until a vaccine is available.
The administration is also asking for $1.54 billion for a
contingency fund, divided between Health and Human Services,
USAID and State to ensure resources are available to adapt as
the crisis evolves.
(Additional reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman; Editing by Doina Chiacu, Susan Heavey and Cynthia
Osterman)