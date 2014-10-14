BRIEF-Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical gets approval for three drugs to enter clinical trials
* Says it got approval from China Food and Drug Administration to do clinical trials for three kinds of crud drugs
WASHINGTON Oct 14 U.S. President Barack Obama told defense chiefs from some 20 countries on Tuesday that "the world as a whole is not doing enough" to contain the Ebola threat.
He said the hemorrhagic fever, which has killed almost 4,500 in West Africa, must be stopped at its source.
Obama added that the U.S. healthcare system is strong enough that an Ebola epidemic in the United States is highly unlikely.
(Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Says the co received new drug license for Caspofungin Acetate for Injection, getting approval to sell it in UK and Germany
* Amarin reaches the onset of approximately 80% of the target aggregate number of primary major adverse cardiovascular events within the reduce-it study