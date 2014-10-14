WASHINGTON Oct 14 U.S. President Barack Obama told defense chiefs from some 20 countries on Tuesday that "the world as a whole is not doing enough" to contain the Ebola threat.

He said the hemorrhagic fever, which has killed almost 4,500 in West Africa, must be stopped at its source.

Obama added that the U.S. healthcare system is strong enough that an Ebola epidemic in the United States is highly unlikely.

