WASHINGTON Oct 15 President Barack Obama
pledged on Wednesday that federal officials would oversee the
response to U.S. Ebola cases in a more aggressive way, and said
the Centers for Disease Control would send a "SWAT team" to any
hospital encountering a new case of the disease.
After meeting with his cabinet for about two hours, Obama
emphasized that the likelihood of a widespread Ebola outbreak in
the United States was "very, very low" but said the
international community must do more to help African nations
struggling to control the epidemic.
