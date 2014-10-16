WASHINGTON Oct 16 President Barack Obama authorized the use of American military reservists on Thursday to support humanitarian aid efforts against the Ebola outbreak in West Africa.

In a letter to leaders of the U.S. Congress, Obama said an unspecified number of reservists will be used to help activate duty personnel in support of the Ebola mission in West Africa.

It could include engineers to logistics staff and communications specialists. No individuals or units has been identified yet for the call-up. (Reporting By Steve Holland, Jeff Mason and David Alexandria; Editing by Sandra Maler)