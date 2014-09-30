WASHINGTON, Sept 30 President Barack Obama on Tuesday discussed "stringent isolation protocols" with the head of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to limit the risk of more Ebola cases after a diagnosis was made in Dallas, the White House said.

Obama was briefed on the Dallas case by Dr. Tom Frieden, director of the Centers for Disease Control.

Obama and Frieden "discussed the stringent isolation protocols under which the patient is being treated as well as ongoing efforts to trace the patient's contacts to mitigate the risk of additional cases," the White House said.

"Dr. Frieden noted that the CDC had been prepared for an Ebola case in the United States, and that we have the infrastructure in place to respond safely and effectively," the statement said. (Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Sandra Maler)