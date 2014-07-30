(Adds details of two volunteers exposed to Ebola)
By Lesley Wroughton
WASHINGTON, July 30 The U.S. Peace Corps said on
Wednesday it was pulling all 340 volunteers from Liberia, Sierra
Leone and Guinea because of the spreading Ebola virus that has
killed 672 people in the three countries since February.
A Peace Corps spokesperson said two volunteers were isolated
and under observation after being exposed to a person who later
died of Ebola.
"These volunteers are not symptomatic and are currently
isolated and under observation," the spokesperson said in a
statement.
The Peace Corps, citing privacy concerns, declined to say
where the two volunteers had come into contact with the Ebola
victim.
The two volunteers would return to the United States once
they were cleared to travel, the Peace Corps spokesperson added.
It is the worst outbreak on record of the deadly virus,
according to the World Health Organization. The virus is thought
to stem from wild animals like forest bats and is transmitted
between humans by touching victims or through bodily fluids.
Earlier, the Peace Corps said it was "temporarily removing
its volunteers from Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea due to the
increasing spread of the Ebola virus."
The Peace Corps currently has 102 volunteers in Guinea, 108
in Liberia and 130 in Sierra Leone working in the areas of
education, health and agriculture.
The State Department has confirmed that one U.S. citizen
died from Ebola in Nigeria after being infected in Liberia. Two
other American aid workers infected with Ebola - Dr. Kent
Brantly and missionary Nancy Writebol - are in serious
condition, but have shown slight improvement.
They were part of a team in Liberia from North
Carolina-based Christian relief groups Samaritan's Purse and
SIM.
(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Sandra Maler, Peter
Cooney and Diane Craft)