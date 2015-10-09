* Virologists see possible "post-Ebola syndrome"
* Virus can hide in body parts after leaving bloodstream
* West African outbreak killed more than 11,300
By Kate Kelland, Health and Science Correspondent
LONDON, Oct 9 A growing awareness of how the
Ebola virus can hide in parts of the body such as eyes, breasts
and testicles long after leaving the bloodstream raises
questions about whether the disease can ever be beaten.
Virologists said Friday's case of a Scottish nurse, Pauline
Cafferkey, who had recovered from Ebola but is now suffering
complications adds to signs that the virus is a long-term health
risk and can lead to a "post-Ebola syndrome".
"Over the past few years there has been mounting evidence of
mental and physical health problems in Ebola survivors that can
last for years after the virus is cleared from the bloodstream,"
said Ben Neuman, an Ebola expert and lecturer in virology at
Britain's University of Reading.
"The newly discovered twist on this post-Ebola syndrome is
that in some cases the health problems - often including damage
to the eyes and joints - are caused by live Ebola virus growing
in fluids in some of the less accessible compartments of the
body."
Ebola, one of the deadliest viruses known in humans,
infected 28,000 people and killed more than 11,300 of them in an
unprecedented outbreak in West Africa which was declared in
March 2014 and is only now coming under control.
Partly because of the vast numbers involved in the epidemic,
which centred on Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia, infectious
disease experts say we are learning more every day about Ebola
from cases such as Cafferkey's and thousands more survivors.
Ebola experts said in August that around half of Ebola
survivors in West Africa were already reporting suffering from
chronic problems, including serious joint pain and eye
inflammation that can lead to blindness.
LARGE VIRUS RESERVOIR?
"Due to the sheer scale of this outbreak compared to
previous ones we are going to see aspects of Ebola virus
infection that we have not observed before," said Julian Hiscox,
a professor of infection and global health at Britain's
Liverpool University.
He was concerned that Ebola's persistence in survivors, who
have no obvious symptoms of Ebola infection and so are often
living and working normally and not kept in isolation as a
symptomatic patient would be, means they are "a potential
reservoir of the virus".
"It's why men who have had Ebola and recovered are advised
to abstain or wear condoms," he noted.
The World Health Organization's advice is that all male
survivors should be tested three months after the onset of
symptoms and then monthly until they know they have no risk of
passing on the virus through their semen.
John Edmunds, an expert at the London School of Hygiene and
Tropical Medicine, said that while the risk of transmission from
survivors harbouring the virus in their eye fluids and other
organs "appears to be very low", it still warrants attention.
"With so many survivors in West Africa now, there is a risk
that further outbreaks can be triggered, which is why
authorities have to remain very vigilant," he said.
Cafferkey, a 39-year-old nurse, was back in hospital in
London on Friday with doctors saying she would be treated in
isolation as a precautionary measure.
The hospital said in statement it had "identified a small
number of close contacts ... that we will be following up as a
precaution", but added: "The risk to the general public remains
low."
Cafferkey was the first person to be diagnosed with Ebola on
British soil and was originally discharged in January after
seemingly making a full recovery.
Neuman said the likelihood of survivors spreading Ebola
depends on how much of the virus is present in the blood.
In Cafferkey's case, he said, "if her body was able to
control the virus once, the chances are she can do it twice."
(Reporting by Kate Kelland; editing by Giles Elgood)