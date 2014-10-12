(Updates story moved on Saturday with new Ebola case,
By Sharon Begley and Yasmeen Abutaleb
NEW YORK Oct 12 The missteps in Dallas's
handling of the first Ebola case diagnosed in the United States
have revealed an uncomfortable reality: state and city plans for
handling the deadly virus are based on generic recommendations
for everything from measles to floods, to hurricanes and dirty
bombs.
Even before Sunday's news that a health worker who treated
the Dallas case had herself contracted the disease, officials
acknowledged they need to do more.
Reuters checks with health departments in six states and
cities that have large West African communities, Philadelphia,
Boston, New York City, Minnesota, New Jersey, Maryland and Rhode
Island, show that they are scrambling to adapt those generic
plans to Ebola.
If they are not able to stay one step ahead of any cases,
then lapses that characterized Ebola patient Thomas Eric
Duncan's treatment in Dallas could recur. In the Texas case that
led to unnecessary exposure to the victim.
"To think the first patients would go flawlessly are an
overestimation of our systems," said Dr. Craig Smith, medical
director for infectious disease at University Hospital in
Augusta, Georgia. "I would expect there would be a few
stumbles."
As it turned out, those stumbles included infection of a
Texas health worker who treated Duncan. The infected worker,
identified as a woman but not named by authorities, is believed
to be the first person to contract the disease in the United
States.
In terms of preparedness around the United States, there is
a lot to do: hospital drills, 911 emergency operator guidelines,
quarantine rules, even details such as checking that plastic
body bags meet the minimal thickness - 150 micrometers -
recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention.
"It takes a certain amount of reverse engineering to get the
plan to where it can respond to new, emerging threats," said
political scientist Chris Nelson, an expert on public health
systems at Rand Corp.
While departments contacted by Reuters said they were
confident they would be able to identify, treat and contain
Ebola, "nobody is charged with reviewing all 2,800 departments'
plans," said Jack Herrmann, chief of public health programs at
the National Association of County & City Health Officials.
Among the lapses in Dallas, even before the case of the
infected health worker, were the hospital's failure to admit
Duncan when he first went to the emergency room and told staff
there of his recent arrival from Liberia, delaying his treatment
by at least two crucial days. It took almost a week to clean the
apartment where he stayed. And health officials briefly lost
track of a homeless man who they were monitoring for Ebola
symptoms.
"We're learning from what's going on in Dallas, too," said
Dr. Jay Varma, a deputy commissioner at the New York City
Department of Health. "We have a plan that we think is strong
but we don't have the final answers to a lot of questions."
While the CDC advises states on 15 "preparedness
capabilities" they need to respond to public health emergencies,
the list was last evaluated in 2011 and is fairly general-
"emergency operations coordination" and "information sharing".
Local health departments have varying capabilities,
preventing the CDC from crafting a single national plan, so it
provides guidelines. Thus local authorities decide what is an
"adequate" stockpile of protective gear, and which community and
other "partners" need to be involved.
That reflects the common view that states and localities
should lead health emergencies as a matter of right and
responsibility, said Dr. Michael Osterholm of the University of
Minnesota, an expert on infectious disease.
There is no detailed national plan or protocol for Ebola, he
said, and "some states are much, much better prepared from a
public health perspective to handle (an outbreak) than others."
The closest things to nationwide plans are those developed
for pandemic flu and for so-called "all-hazards emergencies,"
said Herrmann.
Still, it would be difficult if not impossible for those
preparing for a health emergency to learn separate protocols for
every individual contingency.
The generic plans cover obvious needs such as calling in
additional staff to handle a flood of patients. There are also
less obvious needs: if schools are closed, hospitals will need
to provide daycare for their workers' children, said Jeff Levi,
executive director of the private non-profit Trust for America's
Health, a research and advocacy group.
HOSPITAL DRILLS
Even top hospitals are learning that a plan for dealing with
infectious disease outbreaks may still leave them exposed to
Ebola.
Vanderbilt University Medical Center recently ran an Ebola
drill with a pretend patient arriving at the emergency room,
being admitted and placed in an isolation unit.
During the drill, when doctors and nurses removed gowns,
masks and other protective equipment "they wanted to get out of
that stuff and do it quickly," Dr. William Schaffner, chairman
of the Department of Preventive Medicine, told an audience at
the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars on Tuesday.
Moving quickly raised the risk of accidentally touching
fluids on clothes, a likely reason for infection of healthcare
workers in West Africa and possibly Spain, Schaffner said. All
staffers have since been instructed to remove protective gear
with a partner, "to count to 10" during each step "and do it
slowly."
According to National Nurses United, 76 percent of nurses
surveyed say their hospital has not communicated to them any
policy regarding potential admission of Ebola patients, 85
percent say their hospital has not provided education sessions
where nurses can ask questions, and just over one-third say
their hospital has insufficient supplies of face shields and
impermeable gowns.
Dr. Leon Yeh, director of emergency medicine at Saint
Francis Medical Center in Peoria, Illinois, said, "It's happened
so fast we haven't drilled specifically on Ebola."
That patchiness characterizes other elements of Ebola
preparedness: New York City 911 dispatchers have been asking
callers with Ebola symptoms about their travel history for about
a week, but in Ohio's Cuyahoga County, which includes Cleveland,
they have not.
Some blame lack of funds.
The CDC's budget for Public Health Emergency Preparedness
fell from $1.1 billion in 2006 to $698 million in 2010 to $585
million last year. From 2008 to 2013, local health departments
lost 48,300 jobs to layoffs and attrition, or about 15 percent.
"Those job losses absolutely eroded the capabilities that would
be needed if we had to deal with Ebola," said Herrmann.
In New York City, several hospitals have run drills with
actors portraying Ebola patients. Nurses, doctors and lobby
security guards - who might be the first people a patient
encounters - are put to the test.
"It's the nitty-gritty details that we're now trying to work
out," Varma said, including how to dispose of waste generated by
an Ebola patient and who would provide food for people under
quarantine.
